MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody in Virginia and is a suspect in an armed theft of a car in Montgomery County.

The inmate, 21-year-old Naseem Roulack escaped from two Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County, Virginia at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Roulack is wanted for stealing a car on Friday, Sept. 1 in Montgomery County.

The U.S. Marshals Service said he is considered to be “armed and dangerous” and not to approach him if anyone encounters him.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone who has information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.