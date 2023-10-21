ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — An Israel reserve soldier from Rockville died Friday night in an anti-tank missile attack along the border of Lebanon.

Omer Balva, a dual Israeli-American citizen, grew up in Rockville and attended Charles E Smith Jewish Day School (CESJDS). The school confirmed his death in a statement to its community on Saturday.

Balva participated in CESJDS’s theater program and played on the varsity soccer team, the school said. Upon graduation, he participated in the school’s Irene and Daniel Simpkins Senior Israel Capstone Trip before enlisting in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

He was a Staff Sgt. and commander in the 9203rd Battalion of the Alexandroni Brigade.

“Omer was loved by students and teachers alike,” the school said in the statement. “He had a deep love of Israel, Judaism, and the Jewish people; he was an unabashed advocate for the State of Israel, who was proud to serve in the Israel Defense Forces.”

He was a current student at Reichman University studying Business and Economics.

Balva’s funeral will take place on Sunday, Oct. 22 in Israel at 3:30 p.m. at the Military Cemetary in Herzliya.

CESJDS said they would update the community with a Zoom link to the funeral if one is available.