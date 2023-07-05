(FILE) Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg is one of many that will be opening its doors for in-person shopping this Black Friday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’ve ever wanted to bring a piece of Lakeforest Mall home with you, now’s your chance.

An online auction for things that used to be in the mall in Gaithersburg is closing on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Lakeforest Mall said in January that it planned to close in March.

The City of Gaithersburg had said that WRS Inc — which purchased the mall — had plans to tear down the mall and build another structure there.

You can bid on items including spring decor, kiosks, food court signs, and more — even a candy machine and a forklift.

The auction site said that shipping isn’t available.

Removal dates for the listings are from Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.