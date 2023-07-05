MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’ve ever wanted to bring a piece of Lakeforest Mall home with you, now’s your chance.
An online auction for things that used to be in the mall in Gaithersburg is closing on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.
Lakeforest Mall said in January that it planned to close in March.
The City of Gaithersburg had said that WRS Inc — which purchased the mall — had plans to tear down the mall and build another structure there.
You can bid on items including spring decor, kiosks, food court signs, and more — even a candy machine and a forklift.
The auction site said that shipping isn’t available.
Removal dates for the listings are from Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.