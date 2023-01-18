GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — After nearly 45 years, the Lakeforest Mall will officially close its doors at the end of March.

The mall’s last anchor store Macy’s also announced that they are closing soon. During a meeting Tuesday, the city said WRS Inc — which purchased the mall — plans to demolish and build hopefully in 2024.

“There were families and all kinds of folks spending time here on the weekends and it was just a great spot to be,” said Jeff Miller, who visited the mall Wednesday evening.

The master plan includes- a mix of new housing, retail space, office buildings, an expanded transit center, and an outdoor entertainment district.

Joey Ibanez’s first job was at Lakeforest. He now co-owns Renaissance Rumble, which will now have to find a new storefront with the mall closing.

“I was a short-order cook during high school, and so, you know, it’s kind of bittersweet to be here at the end of it all,” said Ibanez.

This spring the plans are expected to be approved.