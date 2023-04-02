MONTGOMERY COUNTY (DC News Now) — The doors at Dominique Dawes’ second gymnastic academy opened at 5626 Randolph Road in Rockville, Maryland this weekend.

Jimmy Alexander was there for the ribbon-cutting event and spoke to the gold medalist about growing up in Montgomery Country, competing in three different Olympics, and the lessons she has learned since taking up gymnastics at the age of six.

Dominique said the goal at both of her gymnastics and ninja academies is:

“To make sure that every young boy and girl that walks thru our doors realize that they are more than enough, something that my younger self never believed, I do now and I want to make sure that we are instilling that here in the academy,” she said.

As a member of the “Magnificent Seven”, Dominique won a Gold Medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics. When asked where she keeps her Gold Medal, Dominique admitted she keeps it in the kitchen’s junk drawer.

“I don’t think of it as junk, it was an honor, but I keep it there, so I always know where to find the gold medal,” said Dawes.