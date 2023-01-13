ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown briefly Friday afternoon after police received a report of a possible weapon on the campus.

Police first placed the school on lockdown around 1:14 p.m. after receiving the report of a weapon. They kept the lockdown as they worked to verify the report and locate the possible weapon.

Police lifted the lockdown around 2:11 p.m., stating they did not find a weapon during the search. The school was to remain in a shelter-in-place for the rest of the day until dismissal.