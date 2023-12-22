MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were on the scene of a fire involving a United States Postal Service (USPS) truck Friday afternoon.

The mail truck caught fire in the 15700 block of Holly Grove Rd, near Norwood Road, in the Cloverly Park area.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) first posted about the fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. In a follow-up post, Piringer said that the fire in the engine compartment spread to the truck’s interior.

A United States Postal Service (USPS) caught fire in Montgomery County, Md. on Dec. 22, 2023. (Tim Pruss/MyDrone.Pro)

Aerial images from Tim Pruss, MyDrone.Pro showed heavy damage to the front of the truck as well as the back of it and a charred ring around a mailbox that stood in the front yard of someone’s home in the neighborhood.

Crews were able to get the fire out. No one was hurt.