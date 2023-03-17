MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said while crews were trying to put out a deadly 3-alarm fire at an apartment building in February, a man was burglarizing at least one of the homes there.

The fire at Arrive Silver Spring, located at 8750 Georgia Avenue, forced hundreds of people out of their apartments. Melanie Diaz, 25, died in the fire.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Friday that while fire crews and other public safety workers were on the scene of the fire on Feb. 18, Rasheed Duvall, 43, of Rockville was there burglarizing one of the apartments.

Police said as members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service evacuated the building, someone told officers there was a suspicious person who exited the building and reentered it and was hiding a Sony PlayStation 5.

After tenants were able to get back into the apartment building, one of them told police that his home had been burglarized and that a Sony PlayStation 5 was missing.

Investigators said they identified Duvall as the person who took the gaming system and that when they searched his vehicle, they found it inside.

Police arrested Duvall on Feb. 24. He faces a couple of charges, including First Degree Burglary.