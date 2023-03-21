MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Students said a man tried to snatch one of them from a bus stop Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Jamaal Germany, 30, of Gaithersburg for Attempted Kidnapping as a result of the incident.

Investigators said students were waiting for a school bus in the 17600 block of Towne Crest Dr. around 7:20 a.m. when Germany grabbed a child, pulling the child towards and apartment building. Other students who were there tried to help, and the child was able to get away.

When the school bus pulled up, all of the students boarded it. Police said the incident was reported to staff members at Redland Middle School and the community engagement officer (CEO) went to the school after police received the report.

The Montgomery County Department of Police asked anyone (or the parents of anyone) who found themselves in a similar situation with Germany to contact detectives at (240) 773-5400.