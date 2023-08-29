MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said it arrested a man after he vandalized two marked police cruisers in Damascus.

Police said that on Friday, at about 7:30 p.m., they responded to the 10200 block of Lewis Dr. for a report of vandalism.

Officers said the person responsible for it, Steven Michael Blank, 41, of Damascus, drove into the parking lot where the cruisers were parked, got out of his car, and broke the passenger mirror of one of the police cruisers.

MCDP said Blank walked over to another police cruiser and broke off the passenger mirror. As the man walked back to his car, officers said he picked up one of the mirrors, threw it at one of the cruisers, and shattered the windshield.

Blank faces several charges including vandalism.