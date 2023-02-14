MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a crash that killed a couple who was on their way to vote.

Police arrested Davinder Singh, 47, on February 10, over three months after 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz and 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz died.

Police said that Singh was driving his Toyota Prius on School Drive on November 8 when he hit the couple, who was crossing the road to vote at Fields Road Elementary School.

Police said that they found Singh was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Singh is facing two felony charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. He was indicted on January 13 and arrested after coming back to Maryland from overseas.