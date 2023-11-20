MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County arrested a man after he allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment and set a fire.

Police said that off-duty officers were in the 8750 block of Georgia Ave. at around 7:20 a.m. when they saw a person breaking a window.

The officers said they tried to make contact with the person and smelled smoke. They determined that the individual had set a fire and barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Fire and Rescue were called to the apartment. Officials forced entry and extinguished the fire.

A 32-year-old man was found and taken into police custody.