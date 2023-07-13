SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of murdering someone from Baltimore, Md. in a Silver Spring parking garage.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said Ramone Christopher Ramsay, 30, shot and killed Kymani Elijah Bailey early Saturday morning.

Detectives said that surveillance video from the parking garage showed Ramsay, who had been kicked out of a nearby nightclub shortly before the shooting.

As of Wednesday, police still did not know the motive behind the shooting, but a statement said that “Ramsay is alleged to have shot Bailey as he was walking with a group of people in the parking garage.”

MCDP said that it was not aware of a connection between the two.

Anyone with any information should call police at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).