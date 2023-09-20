MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said a man has been arrested for attempted armed carjacking and strong-arm carjacking that happened on March 22.

Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Freddy Obi with attempted armed carjacking and strong-arm carjacking in the Burtonsville and Silver Spring areas.

MCDP said that at about 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the 14900 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville for the report of an attempted armed carjacking. Obi had left the scene after trying to take the vehicle.

At about 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 14700 block of Good Hope Road in Silver Spring for the report of another carjacking.

Police said that Obi was seen getting out of his car, approaching the victim and demanding the car keys. Officers found a car at the scene and determined that it was registered to Obi.

At 6:50 p.m., Obi was arrested in Laurel for an unrelated crime. Police found items that connected him to the carjackings, including the stolen car.

On May 21, officers got an arrest warrant for Obi. He was charged with carjacking, attempted armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and robbery.

On September 19, Obi was taken into custody. He was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was held without bond.