Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back in prison. (Getty Images)

ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man allegedly responsible for the triple shooting that occurred Monday night was arrested.

Manuel Alejandro Ayala, 23, of Layhill, is being charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and a number of firearm-related charges.

The incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. at the 14200 block of Punch St. A man was found shot in the street, and in a nearby home, Rosa Maria Benitez-Ozuna, 65, was found dead. Officers also found Ayala’s mother who was shot several times. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Officers found Ayala and he was taken into custody without any incidents.