SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of trying to rape someone on a train at the Silver Spring Metro Station Thursday.

Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said officers took Mekhi Thomas, 23, of Washington, D.C. into custody.

Police said the alleged attack took place on a Red Line train early Thursday afternoon.

In addition to a charge of attempted rape, Thomas faces charges of assault and robbery. MTPD said there are other charges against him.

As of Friday, Thomas was being held without bond.