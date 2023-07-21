MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives believe that a man arrested in the rape of a girl may have had similar encounters with other people.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said Joshua Black, 31, of Olney faces a number of charges including several counts of second-degree rape.

Investigators said that around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, Black “lured” a girl into a wooded area in the 17700 block of Prince Philip Dr. That’s where the sexual assault is supposed to have taken place.

As of July 21, Black was at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he was being held without bond.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case or Black to call (240) 773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).