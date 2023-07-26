MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man wanted for killing a woman in Bethesda in October 2010 was set to make his first court appearance since being extradited to Maryland from Mexico.

The Montgomery County Department Police said that on Dec. 13, 2022, and operation with the Legat, Mexico Task Force (Criminal Investigative Agency (AIC) and Jalisco State Police led to the arrest capture of Jorge Rueda Landeros.

Investigators said Rueda Landeros had a personal and financial relationship with Sue Marcum. They said he murdered her on 25, 2010 and left the U.S. after her killing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received information Rueda Landeros was in Mexico, which prompted the operation that led to his arrest.