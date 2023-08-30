TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that they were looking for two people with gun who pulled up behind a man at a gas station Tuesday night, prompting the man to fire at them.

The Takoma Park Police Department said that officers responded to the Sunoco in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Ave. for an assault shortly after 11:10 p.m.

Police said that the man was in the air pump area when another car drove up behind him. He said he “saw two masked suspects exit the vehicle with guns drawn.”

The victim had a legally owned gun and pulled it out. Police said that the man fired it.

Police still were looking for the people involved Wednesday and asked anyone with information to call (301) 270-1100.