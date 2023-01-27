MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 30-year-old Eugene Thompson, aka Michael Stewart, of Washington, D.C. for the assault that took place in the Giant in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way.

Detectives said around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 24, the man who was hurt was shopping when he saw Thompson and some other people creating a disturbance of some kind. The man approached the group and asked them to stop. Police said that’s when everyone surrounded him and Thompson starting making anti-Semitic statements and physically assaulting the man, causing him to lose consciousness. Thompson and the other people left the store. The man’s keys were taken after the assault.

Officers and medics provided medical treatment to the man, before he went to the hospital with serious injuries. Police expected him to survive.

Police found Thompson at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way and arrested him.

As they searched Thompson, police said they found the man’s keys which had been taken from him.

The police department said Thompson faces a charge of First-degree Assault as well as charges related to robbery. He was being held without bond as of Thursday.