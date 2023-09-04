MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man broke a window in a Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) cruiser during an arrest on Monday.

MCDP said officers were called to MacDuff Avenue in Rockville for a family dispute.

Two people — both adults — were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested one man during the response. The man broke the rear passenger window of a cruiser while he was being transported to the central processing unit, according to MCDP.