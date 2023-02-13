MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police charged a 51-year-old man after he sent sexually explicit messages to and tried to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

(Image courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

Police said that Todd Eugene Immel of Mt. Airy started a conversation on social media with a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl. Police said that after he confirmed the girl’s age, Immel “continued to have sexually explicit conversations with her and asked to meet to engage in sexual activities.”

The detective, posing as the girl, arranged to meet with Immel in the 700 block of Rockville Pike on Thursday, January 19, where police arrested him.

Police said they believe there may be other victims. Anyone who knows anything about this case or who thinks they may be a victim is asked to call police at 240-773-5958 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).