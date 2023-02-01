BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Police charged a man after a hit-and-run in Bethesda that left a pedestrian in critical condition on January 25.
Montgomery County police said that 46-year-old Anthony Warren Offutt of Fort Washington was charged after a man was hit in the intersection of Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue.
Police were called to the scene around 3:13 p.m. Fire and EMS responded as well to take the victim, an adult man, to the hospital.
Offutt has been charged with “failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, negligent driving, failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and other related charges.”