MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man whom they said showed up at a police station to tell officers they’d find his wife’s body in their home in Silver Spring.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, of Silver Spring went to the Rockville City Police Department around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers said he asked to speak to a homicide detective and told police his wife’s body was in their home on Lanier Drive in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County police officers went to the home in the 8800 block of Lanier Dr. around 3 a.m. for a welfare check. They found Taresha Pendarvis, 28, dead.

Hinnant faces a charge of First Degree Murder. As of Thursday, he was being held without bond.