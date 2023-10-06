MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A jury convicted a man who was accused of killing someone while he was drunk and speeding.

The jury found Kevin Orihuela, 22, of Rockville guilty on Thursday. Orihuela faced charges after he caused a crash that led to the death of Noel Powell, 62, of Germantown.

The crash occurred on Aug. 14 at Josiah Henson Parkway and Randolph Road around 4:10 p.m.

Investigators said Orihuela and a group of friends ordered bottomless mimosas while they were at a restaurant for brunch. He drank 11 mimosas over the course of almost two hours, according to security footage. The footage showed him sitting with his head on the table and head in his hands a lot before he left the restaurant.

Orihuela left the restaurant, got into his Audi, and quickly accelerated his car. According to a news release, he was accelerating at 100% of his car’s capability and reached 70 miles per hour when the speed limit in the area was only 40 miles per hour.

Orihuela then hit the Powell’s car in a T-bone crash. Medics took Powell to the hospital where he died.

Medics also took Orihuela to a hospital where he kept saying that he did not drink ay alcohol and was not speeding. Medical records show his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.14 a little more than an hour after the crash and then 0.09, four hours after the crash.

He faces up to 15 years in prison, and his sentence hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.