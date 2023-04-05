MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man died at the hospital Wednesday afternoon after someone stabbed him in the Wheaton area.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man got into a fight with another man on a Metrobus. They got off the bus near University Boulevard West and Amherst Avenue. The stabbing, itself, took place around 12:25 p.m. along Amherst Avenue.

Investigators said the person who stabbed the man ran off. Officers shut down Amherst Avenue from University Boulevard West to Reedie Drive while they investigated and as they looked for the person responsible for the stabbing.