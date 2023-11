MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) is investigating a fatal collision that happened on Arcola Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Officers and personnel with Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Arcola Ave. and University Blvd. W. at about 12:30 p.m.

There, they found a driver of a pick-up truck was driving south when he left the roadway, hitting multiple trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.