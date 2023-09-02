MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said it’s investigating a fatal collision that happened early Friday in Silver Spring.

Police said that at about 1:10 a.m., they responded to the East-West highway and Washington Ave. after receiving reports of a collision.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Josue Abisai Melendez of Hyattsville dead.

Officials said Melendez was driving on East-West Highway when it left the road and crashed with a tree. It is unknown why he left the road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (240) 773-6620.