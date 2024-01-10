BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Responders said that a man died after falling into an open-air utility vault in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said that the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. adjacent to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Building 10, which is the hospital’s Clinical Center.

NIH Fire found the man in the utility vault. Officials said he had fallen through a grate as he was walking or standing on it. He died there.

Officials did not yet know why he was on the grate or exactly how far he fell, but responders estimated that it was around 20 to 30 feet.

NIH police are investigating the incident.