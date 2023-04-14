MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A jury found a person charged in the killing of a man inside an apartment in 2021 guilty of murder Friday afternoon

Mario Samm, 22, of Frederick, Md. could receive a sentence of up to 60 years in prison.

Police said Samm and Jahandar Darvish, 25, got into a fight in Darvish’s apartment in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Dr. in Germantown, Md. on Dec. 23, 2021. Investigators said during that time, Samm fired seven rounds from two guns, hitting Darvish three times. Another bullet went through the floor and into an apartment below Darvish’s unit. No one there was hurt.

“Thanks to the hard work of Montgomery County Police detectives and Assistant State’s Attorneys Jim Dietrich and Kyle O’Grady, this senseless act of violence will be met with severe consequences. The defendant not only took the life of the victim, Jahandar Darvish, but also put other people in harm’s way when he fired weapons inside of the apartment building. We are grateful that justice has been served in this case and we express our deepest condolences to Darvish’s family who will forever be impacted by this loss,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Samm’s sentencing hearing was scheduled to take place on Sept. 19.