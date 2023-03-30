Editor’s Note: Surveillance footage provided by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office shows the shooting that took place. Faces have been blurred, and the person who was hit twice and ran off survived.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A jury found a man guilty of trying to kill someone outside a restaurant in Gaithersburg in 2021 on Wednesday.

As a result of the conviction, Jefferson Delgado, 29, faces a sentence that could put him in prison for life.

Police said two groups were involved in a fight in the parking lot of Antojitos, a restaurant located on East Diamond Avenue, on April 18, 2021. Surveillance footage showed the encounter, and investigators said Delgado went to a friend’s vehicle from which he took a shotgun, fired it, and hit somebody twice. The person survived.

Police said Delgado ran to a parking garage where other surveillance cameras recorded him trying to hide the shotgun.

Delgado’s sentencing was scheduled to take place on May 8, 2023.