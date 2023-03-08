MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A jury found a person guilty on charges related to the shooting death of a man that took place in Boyds in April 2021.

Rodjaun Neal-Williams, 21, of Clarksburg was charged in the killing of Javon Gordon, 23, of Boyds.

Investigators said Neal-Williams was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up to a small group of people in the 12900 block of Ethel Rose Way. There was a fight between Neal-Williams and Gordon while Neal-Williams was in the vehicle. Police said Neal-Williams fired a ghost gun (a gun with no serial number) and killed Gordon.

Javon Gordon died after being shot on April 13, 2021. (Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)

“This is an example of a ghost gun fired in broad daylight in a neighborhood where families were out enjoying a beautiful spring day. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Gabriel Carrera and John Lalos for their work in this matter, as this type of brazen violence is not acceptable in our community. This defendant will face up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy following Neal-Williams’ conviction on Tuesday.

The judge in the case set Neal-Williams’ sentencing hearing for May 31.