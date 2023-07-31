MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was found guilty for killing an elderly couple while driving under the influence last year.

Davinder Singh, 47, of Gaithersburg, Md., was found guilty of Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and other related charges.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 on School Drive. The married couple, Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, and Ana Margarita Ortiz, 70, were heading to a polling place to vote when they were hit and killed by Singh while crossing the street.

Singh faces up to 10 years in prison and $14,000 in fines. His sentencing hearing will be on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.