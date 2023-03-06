SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A call to check on someone’s welfare led police to find the body of a man inside a car Sunday night.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers went to the 900 block of Bonifant St. after receiving the welfare call. When police got there, they found that a man in a car had been shot.

The department said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore would perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death officially.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible.