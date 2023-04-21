MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge sentenced a man whom a jury convicted of murdering a father and beating up two women in an apartment in 2021 on Friday.

The sentence: life, plus 110 years.

Police said Tremayne Dorsey, 44, forced his way into a home in the 12300 block of Treetop Dr. in Silver Spring on Nov. 30, 2021. Dorsey had stayed there at one point, but had a falling out with the people who lived in the apartment.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers talked to three people who were at the home when Dorsey shot and killed James Beverly Jr. Investigators determined that Dorsey attacked a woman who was leaving the apartment, holding her at gunpoint, forcing her to go back to the front door so that he could get inside. Beverly’s sister opened the door at that point.

Police said there was a struggle, and that’s when Dorsey forced his way into the home. Beverly tried to stop Dorsey who shot him in the head. Beverly’s 8-month-old daughter was feet away from him at the time.

Dorsey threatened Beverly’s sister with his gun and told her and the other woman to get a bag for him that was in the apartment. They didn’t, and he left. Police found him weeks later.

A jury found Dorsey guilty of several crimes on Jan. 23, 2023, including First Degree Murder.