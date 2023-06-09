MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at Dollar City and More in the 12300 block of Georgia Ave.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 when a man tried to buy several things with fake money.

Police say when the employee refused the counterfeit cash, the suspect got angry and walked to the back of the store.

He removed a package of steak knives, returned to the front of the store, and pointed the knives at the employee. The suspect demanded money and personal items.

The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and the employee’s personal things.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-(866) 411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.