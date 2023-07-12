MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian was killed after a car hit him early Tuesday morning.

Police said that a car had been driving along Piccard Drive when the driver hit a pedestrian that was lying on the road near Redland Road. The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

Rockville City Police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded around 5:10 a.m. The pedestrian, 31-year-old, Rajon Pierre Mozee of Rockville, died there.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call (240) 773-6620.