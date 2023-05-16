WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Georgia Avenue late Monday night.

Police say they received a report of a stabbing around 11:44 p.m. on May 15. A Hispanic man reportedly stumbled into a 7-11 in the 11400 block of Georgia Avenue suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers arrived and began lifesaving measures until Fire and Rescue were able to transport the man to a hospital. The man was reported to be in critical condition.

Officers searched the area but were unable to identify any suspects.