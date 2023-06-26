MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police say a man is in custody after assaulting his parents in the 6500 block of Greentree Rd. in Bethesda.

At around 11:50 p.m. on June 25, officers responded to reports of a domestic assault. Police say their investigation led them to believe a man stabbed his parents following a dispute.

The parents sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

Police closed down the roadway for some time while attempting to serve an arrest warrant for the man. The exact circumstances for the assault are still under investigation.

The 24-year-old man is charged with attempted murder and assault.