MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place early Saturday morning in downtown Silver Spring.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that emergency dispatchers received a number of calls around 2:40 a.m. about gunfire inside of Public Parking Garage 3, near Thayer and Silver Spring avenues.

When officers got to the parking garage, they found a man on the first level who had been shot. He died there.