MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man on an electric scooter is accused of following women and groping them before he continuing on his way, and investigators said they needed help identifying and finding him.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the first incident happened on May 21 on Nicholson Lane near the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center in Bethesda. Someone said the man approached her on the scooter, knocked her to the ground, then groped her before she got away from him and called police.

Two days later, on May 23, two people were walking along the Trolley Trail when the man on the scooter came up to them. They said he followed them and touched them inappropriately. One of the people was able record video of him as he left. Although the video isn’t especially clear, you can see the light gray hooded sweatshirt police said he was wearing. It had a multicolor rainbow design on the back that should be recognizable to anyone familiar with the design.

(Montgomery County Department of Police)

Detectives said they believe other people may have had similar encounters with him in the neighborhood that’s adjacent to the Trolley Rail between Edson Lane and Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda. They encouraged anyone who has had one of those encounters to contact them and for anyone who knows anything about the reported incidents to do the same. You can contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).