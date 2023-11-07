MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a former Montgomery County Public Schools teacher faces a number of sex charges related to crimes committed against a child.

A man recently told the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) that he and Melissa Marie Curtis, 31, of Upper Marlboro had sex when he was underage. The man said the relationship began in 2015 when Curtis was 22 years old and that the incidents involving her took place for several months. The man was a student at Montgomery Village Middle School at the time. Curtis was a teacher. The man told detectives that all the incidents took place in the county.

MCDP’s Special Victims Investigations Division began its investigation into the allegations on Oct. 5. They obtained a warrant for Curtis’ arrest on Oct. 31. She turned herself in on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The charges against her include sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Curtis was a teacher in Montgomery County for about two years. During that time, she taught at Lakelands Park Middle School as well as Montgomery Village Middle School.

Detectives said they think there may be other students who had encounters with Curtis similar to what the man who contacted them described. They’re encouraging anyone who may have had that type of relationship with her to call (240) 773-5400.