WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A father whose son disappeared in Maryland Friday spent part of his day Monday handing out flyers in the District, hoping that someone could help him and police find his 31-year-old son who has Down syndrome.

Jimmy Hall said Rashawn Williams ran away from Williams’ day program in Montgomery County on Friday. Hall said his son jumped onto an R2 Metrobus and that he could have gotten off the bus anywhere between the location in Burtonsville and the Fort Totten Metro Station in D.C., which is an end of the R2 route. It was for that reason that Hall handed out flyers at the Metro station.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) put out information that said Williams last was seen in the 12000 block of Plum Orchard Dr. in the Silver Spring area around 6:40 p.m.

Rashawn Williams (Montgomery County Department of Police)

The description of Williams, which MCDP released, said that he is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has short, black hair and brown eyes. At the time he last was seen, he wore a blue, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police asked anyone who may have seen him Friday or since then call (301) 279-8000.