MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said a man was shot and hit in the head with a machete on Monday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle in Montgomery Village.

MCPD said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not been able to find the suspect.

Just a few weeks ago on November 10, two men were shot on the same block of Lost Knife Circle.

One of them, 22-year-old Alan Garnica of Gaithersburg, died.

Police announced two arrests in the November 10 shootings last week.