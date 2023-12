MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot in Aspen Hill on Saturday afternoon – he remains in critical condition.

A few minutes after 3 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 14120 block of Grand Pre Rd. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

As of 6 p.m., there was no suspect in custody, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department.