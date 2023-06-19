DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night at the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road.

Montgomery County Police responded to multiple reports for a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. When police arrived, James Austin, 32, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Austin died at the scene.

Police said that as of Monday evening, there were no suspects and they did not have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (866) 411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone that has information leading to an arrest.