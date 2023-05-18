Editor’s note: WMATA provided updated information about the condition of the person that was shot. The story includes that updated information that is different from what was originally reported by WMATA.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (DC News Now) — Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said someone shot a person inside the Wheaton Metro Station Thursday.

Metro Transit Police Department officers were trying to find the person or people involved in the shooting, which took place shortly before 6 p.m.

WMATA said Wheaton Station was closed, and that Red Line service was suspended between Silver Spring and Glenmont.

A shuttle bus service was established for affected customers.

In addition to MTPD officers, members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were at the station.