SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police say a man was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound on Hampshire Green Lane. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At around 9:02, p.m. the Montgomery County Police Department and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a shooting.

They found the victim in the 1800 Block of Hampshire Green Lane.

The Montgomery County Police Department is actively investigating this incident. No one is in custody at this time.