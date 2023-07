Police investigating two fatal crashes in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said a man was stabbed in Silver Spring Monday afternoon.

MCPD said that at about 12:40 p.m., they responded to the 8000 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring for the report of a stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in his left arm. He was in an alley.

The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.