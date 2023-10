MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Gaithersburg Police Department said a man was stabbed on Monday afternoon.

Police said that at about 3:15 p.m., they were dispatched to N. Summit Ave. and Park Ave. for a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.